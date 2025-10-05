CSU President Amy Parsons to Deliver Annual Fall Address Oct. 8

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

University tradition continues with music, community picnic, and reflections on CSU’s year of progress

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University President Amy Parsons will deliver the university’s annual Fall Address on Wednesday, October 8, continuing one of CSU’s most beloved community traditions. The event begins at 11 a.m. on the university’s historic Oval. The event will feature performances by the CSU Marching Band, Spirit Squads, and Concert Choir, followed by a complimentary picnic for students, faculty, and staff.

The Fall Address serves as a moment for the entire CSU community to gather and reflect on the state of the university. Parsons will highlight recent achievements and milestones, offering a glimpse into CSU’s ongoing mission to advance education, research, and community engagement across Northern Colorado and beyond.

First established in the mid-1980s, the Fall Address took on renewed significance following the devastating Spring Creek Flood of 1997. When the floodwaters damaged much of the campus — including the Lory Student Center Theatre, where the address was traditionally held — then-President Albert Yates moved the event to the Oval and introduced the picnic as a gesture of gratitude to the community for its resilience.

Nearly three decades later, the address and picnic remain a cherished CSU tradition, symbolizing unity, perseverance, and the university’s deep connection with Fort Collins and Northern Colorado.

The 2025 Fall Address will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Watch live: CSU Fall Address Livestream