Wellington Fire District Contains Thanksgiving Day House Fire

Quick Response Prevents Major Loss at Home near Waverly

A fast, coordinated response from the Wellington Fire Protection District and partner agencies helped contain a residential fire north of Fort Collins on Thanksgiving Day, preventing what could have been a far greater loss.

Wellington Fire Protection District contains fire at home near Waverly (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

At 3:33 p.m., crews were dispatched after a passerby reported smoke coming from a single-story home near Waverly. Engine 92 arrived within six minutes from Station 2, finding heavy smoke and an active fire. Firefighters performed an initial reset before making an aggressive interior attack. Additional units, including Engine 91, Tender 92, and Poudre Fire Authority crews, supported water supply, search operations, and roof work.

The fire was brought under control by 3:55 p.m. No residents were home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene until 6:10 p.m.

Damage was contained to areas surrounding a woodstove, chimney, and attic. Most of the home and personal belongings were spared. Officials say the cause appears accidental and is not considered suspicious.

