The November 22 event at The Ranch Events Complex provides a weekend destination for Northern Colorado residents preparing for the holidays.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado residents looking to get into the holiday spirit can make plans to visit the Holiday Festival at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland on Sunday, November 22.

The festival is scheduled to begin at noon at The Ranch, located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.

As Thanksgiving approaches and the winter holiday season gets underway, the event adds another seasonal destination to the region’s busy November calendar.

The Ranch Events Complex serves as a major gathering place for Northern Colorado, hosting concerts, exhibitions, community celebrations, and other regional events throughout the year.

Its central location near Interstate 25 makes it accessible to residents traveling from Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Greeley, and surrounding communities.

The Holiday Festival is listed for both Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, giving residents an opportunity to include the event in their weekend plans.

Attendees are encouraged to review the official event listing for current information about festival activities, admission requirements, and other details before traveling.

Event Details

What: Holiday Festival

Holiday Festival When: Saturday and Sunday, November 21–22, 2026; noon start listed for both days

Saturday and Sunday, November 21–22, 2026; noon start listed for both days Where: The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland Admission: Check event listing for details

Check event listing for details Information: Holiday Festival Event Listing

Find more holiday markets, family activities, concerts, and seasonal celebrations in the North Forty News Community Calendar.