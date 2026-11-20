City seeks experienced municipal leader as applications open through November 29, with public input planned during selection.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The City of Loveland has launched a nationwide search for its next City Manager, beginning a recruitment process to find a permanent leader to oversee city operations, strengthen organizational stability, and help guide the community’s long-term priorities.

The recruitment officially opened October 29, with applications accepted through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Loveland has partnered with SGR, a national executive recruitment firm specializing in local government leadership, to identify qualified candidates.

The City Manager serves as Loveland’s chief administrative executive and is appointed by the City Council. The position oversees municipal departments, implements council policies, and manages the city’s day-to-day operations.

“We appreciate City Council’s leadership in launching the search for Loveland’s next City Manager and are excited to begin this process with SGR,” said Julia Holland, Acting Deputy City Manager and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our shared goal is to recruit an exceptional leader who will provide steady leadership that will direct our organization well into the future.”

Leadership Priorities and Qualifications

According to the city’s recruitment materials, Loveland is seeking an experienced executive who can lead a complex public organization through change while maintaining strong relationships with elected officials, employees, and residents.

The recruitment brochure describes the ideal candidate as a values-based leader with a record of delivering measurable results, encouraging collaboration across departments, and creating an organizational culture that supports employee retention and professional growth.

The city has identified several priorities for its next manager, including long-term financial sustainability, improved public trust and transparency, stronger collaboration with City Council, and organizational stability.

Succession planning and coordination among city departments are also emphasized as important responsibilities.

These priorities reflect the city’s stated interest in finding a leader who can address immediate operational needs while establishing a foundation for Loveland’s future.

Interim Leadership Continues

Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Brian Waldes has served as Acting City Manager since July 7, 2026, after the Loveland City Council appointed him.

Waldes will continue in the role until the city hires a permanent City Manager.

The city plans to follow a recruitment process similar to its 2024 search, including regular public updates and an opportunity for residents to meet candidates once finalists have been identified.

A public candidate meet-and-greet is expected to give community members a chance to offer input before the final hiring decision.

How to Apply or Follow the Search

Qualified candidates can review the recruitment materials and submit applications through SGR’s online recruitment portal. The application deadline is November 29.

Residents interested in following the selection process can find updates through the city’s official news website.

The Loveland City Council will ultimately select and appoint the next City Manager.