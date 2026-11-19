Police say the flagger directed a bicyclist into an unsafe position during July construction work on East Mulberry Street.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A construction flagger has been charged with criminally negligent homicide following a July crash that killed a Fort Collins bicyclist at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Whedbee Street.

Fort Collins Police Services announced Wednesday, November 4, that Rudolph Baldivia, 64, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on one count of criminally negligent homicide, a Class 5 felony.

The charge follows a nearly four-month investigation into the July 6 crash that killed Catherine Withrow of Fort Collins.

According to police, Withrow was crossing Mulberry Street from north to south at about 6:20 p.m. when a semi-truck involved in a construction project along the roadway struck her.

Investigators determined that the semi-truck driver was operating within established safety protocols. However, police concluded that Baldivia, who was working as a construction flagger, had positioned himself and Withrow in an unsafe location where the truck driver could not see them.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling team conducted an extensive investigation involving interviews, evidence reviews, and outside experts. Investigators also worked with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office beginning in late July.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda acknowledged the loss Withrow’s family and friends experienced.

“I recognize that today’s announcement will not lessen the pain this family and so many friends have endured, nor will it erase the grief they will continue to carry,” Swoboda said. “But my hope is that today brings some measure of closure, knowing that we have taken an important step toward accountability and justice.”

The semi-truck driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Baldivia is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

For additional information, visit the original Fort Collins Police Services crash report.