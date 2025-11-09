Holiday Home Tour Brings Holiday Cheer for a Cause

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beautifully decorated homes support children’s healing through Crawford Child Advocacy Center

FORT COLLINS – Kick off the holiday season in style while supporting an important local cause at this year’s Holiday Home Tour, hosted at Harmony Golf Club. The event begins with an exclusive VIP Preview and Reception on Thursday, November 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by public tours on Friday, November 14 (2–7 p.m.), and Saturday, November 15 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.).

Guests will enjoy a self-guided experience through some of Fort Collins’ most beautifully decorated homes, each professionally adorned by top local designers. The event offers the perfect way to soak in holiday inspiration, enjoy festive surroundings, and give back to a worthy cause.

All proceeds benefit the Crawford Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization helping children in Northern Colorado find safety, healing, and hope after abuse and trauma.

Tickets range from $40–$100, depending on tour and access level.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit crawfordcac.org/holidayhometour.

