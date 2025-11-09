Publisher’s Plate: Turning Up the Heat at Home With Buffalo-Style Hot Wings

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Why go out when restaurant-quality wings are right in your freezer—ready when you are?

I’ll admit it—Buffalo wings are my weakness. There’s something about that perfect balance of crispy skin, buttery heat, and a cold side of ranch that makes any evening feel like game night. But what I don’t love is standing in line for takeout, wondering how long those wings have been sitting under a heat lamp.

That’s where Passanante’s Home Food Service changes everything. This isn’t a grocery delivery or a meal kit—it’s restaurant-quality food, individually portioned, vacuum-sealed, and waiting in your freezer. Every cut of chicken, every filet, every vegetable comes prepped and ready for whenever you’re hungry. And when I say ready, I mean fresh-off-the-grill quality, not “microwave mush.”

So when the craving hit last week, I went straight to the freezer, pulled out a package of premium Passanante’s chicken wings, and got to work on my own take: Blaine’s Buffalo Hot Wings—spicy, buttery, and perfectly crisped.

Blaine’s Buffalo Hot Wings Recipe

Ingredients

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp salt

10 Passanante’s premium chicken wings

2 cups vegetable oil for frying

¼ cup butter

¼ cup hot sauce

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 pinch garlic powder

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, cayenne, and salt. Toss the wings until fully coated. Let them rest in the fridge for about an hour—this helps the coating stick and gives them a crispy finish. Heat about an inch of oil in a heavy skillet to 375°F. Fry wings until golden brown (10–15 minutes), making sure they stay crisp and juicy inside. Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan and stir in hot sauce, pepper, and garlic powder. Toss the wings in the sauce and serve immediately with your favorite dip and celery sticks.

What came out of my kitchen rivaled anything I’ve ordered in Fort Collins—or anywhere else, for that matter. The wings were tender inside, crisp on the outside, and packed with flavor. That’s the difference with Passanante’s: the meat quality speaks for itself.

Convenience Meets Quality

I have a family and businesses to run. Like most of us in Northern Colorado, I don’t always have time to prep and shop. Passanante’s solves that. Their food is delivered directly to my home by a local representative, portioned perfectly, flash-frozen to lock in freshness, and guaranteed to satisfy—or they’ll make it right.

It’s not a subscription box or a meal plan—it’s real food, real savings, and absolute convenience. Whether I’m cooking a quick weeknight dinner or pulling out something special for the weekend, I always know the quality will be consistent.

Passanante’s Guarantee

Every product Passanante’s delivers comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. They’ve been serving families for over a century, focusing on freshness, nutrition, and exceptional flavor.

And for North Forty News readers, there’s a special offer:

Get $200 off your first food order. It’s a great way to experience what home dining should feel like—premium, convenient, and unforgettable.

