It’s A 2000s Party Hits Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Throwback dance party brings early-2000s hits and nostalgia to Aggie Theatre

Fort Collins is set to rewind the clock this weekend as “It’s A 2000s Party” takes over the Aggie Theatre, inviting locals to relive one of pop culture’s most iconic decades.

Community Message

The event begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Aggie Theatre, located at 204 South College Avenue in the heart of downtown Fort Collins.

Attendees can expect a high-energy night packed with chart-topping hits from the early 2000s, spanning pop, hip-hop, and rock. Music from artists like Britney Spears and Eminem will fill the venue, creating a nostalgic atmosphere for longtime fans and a fun introduction for younger audiences.

The event encourages guests to lean into the theme, with Y2K-inspired fashion and throwback style adding to the experience. From velour tracksuits to frosted tips, the night is designed to celebrate the era’s culture, sound, and style.

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With its central location and lively atmosphere, the Aggie Theatre provides a fitting backdrop for a night built around music, memory, and community connection.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.