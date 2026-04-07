Weld County Approves Data Center Code Update

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New rules add oversight while allowing development in industrial zones

GREELEY — Weld County commissioners approved Ordinance 2026-01 on April 6 in a 4–1 vote, updating land use code to allow data centers in unincorporated areas with new requirements tied to water, energy, and noise.

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The ordinance permits projects in industrial zones while adding safeguards, including proof of water supply, a “Will Serve” letter for electricity, and noise limits at property lines, including a 65-decibel cap for certain operations. Projects in light industrial zones will require Use by Special Review, while those in medium and heavy industrial zones will undergo Site Plan Review. Data centers are prohibited in agricultural zones.

More than 25 residents spoke during the hearing, raising concerns about long-term impacts to water resources, infrastructure, and nearby communities.

“I’m disappointed to see this move forward without clearer limits to the impacts on our water resources,” said Greeley resident Ellie Andrews.

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Windsor resident Garrett Helzer added, “These data centers can drink a river dry. We need to protect water for agriculture and future generations.”

Commissioners said the amendments were intended to balance economic development with community protections, though questions remain about how future projects will affect utilities and growth across Northern Colorado.

More details are available on the Weld County Long Range Planning webpage.

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Attribution: Information provided by Weld County officials and community members.