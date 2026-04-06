Loveland Police Recover Suspected Stolen Property After Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officers seek public help identifying owners of recovered jewelry and sports memorabilia

Loveland police are asking Northern Colorado residents to come forward after officers recovered a collection of items believed to be stolen during a recent arrest.

Community Message

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers contacted a man with active felony and misdemeanor warrants. The individual fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

During the arrest, officers recovered an airsoft pistol, multiple pieces of jewelry, and a large collection of sports card memorabilia. The suspect reportedly gave conflicting explanations about where the items came from. Combined with other evidence, investigators believe the property may be connected to theft.

Police are now working to locate the rightful owners. Anyone in Northern Colorado who is missing jewelry or sports memorabilia is encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Department’s non-emergency line and reference case number LP26–0002501. Providing detailed descriptions of missing items will help officers verify ownership.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

This case highlights the importance of reporting stolen property and keeping records or photos of valuable items, which can assist law enforcement in returning recovered belongings to the community.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.