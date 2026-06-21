Katherine Blanford Headlines Comedy Fort Weekend

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Atlanta comedian and podcast host brings nationally recognized stand-up act to Fort Collins June 26–27.

Stand-up comedian Katherine Blanford will take the stage at The Comedy Fort for two nights of comedy on June 26 and 27, bringing her distinctive storytelling style and self-described “human Golden Retriever” energy to Northern Colorado audiences.

Community Message

Blanford, an Atlanta-based comedian, recently made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has opened for notable comedians including Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, and Ron White.

Known for her humorous takes on everyday life, Blanford shares stories from her experiences as a nanny, navigating the challenges of brunch culture, and the awkward realities of adulthood. Her comedy has earned spots at festivals across the country, including the Limestone Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.

In addition to her stand-up career, Blanford co-hosts the podcast Cheaties alongside fellow comedian Lace Larrabee. The podcast explores stories of infidelity, relationships, and personal growth through candid conversations and humor.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Her debut comedy album, Salt Daddy, was released in 2022 and helped expand her growing national audience.

Event Details

What: Katherine Blanford Live

When: Friday, June 26, 2026, and Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Cost: Ticketed event

More Info: Contact the venue for ticket availability and show details.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Local comedy clubs, music venues, theaters, and community event organizers rely on visibility to attract audiences and keep Northern Colorado’s cultural scene thriving. North Forty News helps connect readers with these opportunities by covering local entertainment and community events that might otherwise go unnoticed. Become a member and help us continue spotlighting the events, venues, and performers that enrich life across Northern Colorado.