Fort Collins Celebrates Parks & Recreation Month Throughout July

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free events, outdoor activities, movie nights, and the annual Kids in the Park celebration highlight a month dedicated to community connection.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Residents of all ages are invited to celebrate Parks & Recreation Month this July as the City of Fort Collins joins communities nationwide in recognizing the vital role parks, recreation programs, and outdoor spaces play in building healthy, connected communities.

Community Message

Throughout the month, the City’s Parks and Recreation departments will host a variety of family-friendly activities, including movie nights, live music, free days at recreation centers, and an ongoing scavenger hunt at The Farm. The celebration culminates on July 31 with the annual Kids in the Park event at Twin Silo Community Park, encouraging families to get outside and enjoy active play together.

The month-long observance is part of a national campaign led by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), highlighting the positive impact parks and recreation services have on quality of life, wellness, and community engagement.

“We’re excited to join NRPA in recognizing the power of parks and recreation in the Fort Collins community,” said LeAnn Williams, director of parks and recreation for the City of Fort Collins. “Our community lives and breathes recreation and the outdoors, whether that’s participating in a summer sports league or enjoying a beautiful day in the park, and that’s what we’re here to celebrate this month.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Featured activities include an outdoor movie screening at Collindale Golf Course, special promotions at recreation centers, and opportunities for residents to explore parks and trails across the city.

Community members can view the complete schedule of Parks & Recreation Month events at https://www.fcgov.com/recreation.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Parks, trails, recreation programs, and community events are part of what makes Northern Colorado special. Keeping up with everything happening across our region can be a challenge. North Forty News helps you discover local events, activities, and community opportunities all year long. Start your membership today and never miss what’s happening in Northern Colorado.

Source: City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation.