Rist Canyon Fire Department Receives $10,000 Grant for Rescue Equipment

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) has received a $10,000 grant from the Proper No. 12 Whiskey One For All program for the second consecutive year, helping the department enhance its emergency response capabilities.

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Representatives from Proper No. 12 Whiskey visited RCVFD Station 1 on June 17 to present the grant and meet with firefighters, responders, and board members. The funding supports the purchase of essential safety gear, life-saving equipment, and station improvements for volunteer fire departments.

Proper No. 12 Whiskey Donates $10,000 to Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (Photo courtesy Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department)

This year’s grant enabled RCVFD to purchase two new battery-powered extrication tools, commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.” The equipment will be used in vehicle accidents and other rescue situations throughout the department’s service area west of Fort Collins.

According to the department, the new tools will improve response capabilities during emergencies where rapid vehicle access can make a critical difference for trapped occupants.

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Proper No. 12 Whiskey Donates $10,000 to Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (Photo courtesy Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department)

The One For All program provides direct financial support to fire departments across the country, helping agencies offset rising equipment and operational costs.

More information about the program is available at https://propertwelveoneforall.com/en/home.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Volunteer fire departments play a vital role in protecting Northern Colorado’s rural communities. Stories like this highlight how partnerships and community support help first responders obtain the equipment they need to serve residents during emergencies. Become a North Forty News member and help support local journalism that keeps our communities informed.

Source: Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Facebook announcement.