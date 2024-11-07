Kick Off the Holidays with Music, Art, and Festivity at Ginger & Baker

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

As we edge closer to the holiday season here in Northern Colorado, there’s no better way to get into the spirit than with Off the Hook Arts’ holiday event on November 17, 2024, hosted at Fort Collins’ own Ginger & Baker. This gathering promises a dynamic mix of music, entertainment, and community—perfect for locals looking to kick off the festivities with a blend of culture and celebration.

Taking place from 3:00 to 5:30 PM, the event will feature exclusive pop-up musical performances, a lively silent auction, and the chance to mix and mingle with fellow community members. With ticket prices set on a sliding scale starting at $55, the event is accessible and welcoming, inviting Northern Colorado residents to support the arts while enjoying a truly memorable afternoon.

The centerpiece of the day will be a live performance by Annastezhaa, a harpist and violinist whose rich musical journey has taken her to some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including Red Rocks, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Carnegie Hall. Trained by accomplished teachers from Juilliard and mentored by Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger, Annastezhaa brings a wealth of experience and passion to her craft. Her performances span not only classical music but also collaborations with artists such as Jennifer Hudson, India.Arie, Common, and even the Wu-Tang Clan. She’s also appeared on major TV networks like CNN, FOX, and NBC, and contributed to notable film scores like “Alice” (2022), starring Keke Palmer.

This holiday event is more than a performance; it’s a celebration of the depth and diversity of music and its power to bring people together. Annastezhaa’s talents will undoubtedly set an unforgettable tone for the evening, blending classical mastery with contemporary flair. Her skills extend beyond the harp to the koto, a traditional Japanese zither, making her artistry a unique and enriching experience for all.

Whether you’re a Fort Collins local or from one of our neighboring towns, this event offers a great way to support local arts, meet new people, and enjoy a performance from a truly remarkable artist. Plus, with the backdrop of Ginger & Baker’s elegant top-floor setting at 359 Linden Street, the ambiance will be nothing short of magical.

I hope to see many familiar faces as we gather to celebrate our community, our culture, and the holiday spirit. Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now, and let’s make this a holiday season to remember!