New Auto Theft Prosecutor and Investigator to Serve Across Four Judicial Districts 

District Attorneys’ offices in the 8th, 13th, 14th, and 19th judicial districts are happy to announce a new grant-funded initiative to combat auto theft in Northern Colorado.

This initiative includes the hiring of two positions, a prosecutor and an investigator, to work with prosecution and law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

The funding for these positions comes from the Colorado District Attorney’s Council to support addressing auto theft crimes in our area.

These positions will serve the following Colorado Counties:

Larimer

Jackson

Weld

Logan

Morgan

Phillips

Washington

Sedwick

Yuma

Kit Carson

Grand

Moffat

Routt

These positions will be based out of the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office and travel throughout the state.

This collaborative effort will support communities against property crimes.

“Motor vehicle theft can be especially detrimental to victims lives: a stolen vehicle can prevent someone from getting to work, picking their kids up at school, or getting groceries to feed their family,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin, whose 8th Judicial District office is hosting the positions. “This collaborative effort across Northern Colorado DA offices is a first-of-its-kind program, and we are excited about the positive impact on our community.”

“Motor Vehicle Thefts and their attendant crimes impact people from all walks of life and from all corners of Colorado,” said District Attorney Travis Sides, who serves the 13th Judicial District. “We are grateful to CDAC for the funding for this position and hope it will help to combat these crimes and bring justice to the victims of these crimes. I would like to thank the Office of the District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District and especially District Attorney McLaughlin for taking the lead on this. There is much work to be done, and this is a positive step in the right direction.”