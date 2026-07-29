Kyle Smith Takes Cali Reggae to Fort Collins

Ventura musician blends reggae, hip-hop, punk and pop at Sound Bar

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — California musician Kyle Smith will bring his high-energy mix of reggae, hip-hop, punk rock and pop to Sound Bar in downtown Fort Collins on Friday, July 31.

Community Message

The all-ages concert begins at 8 p.m. at Sound Bar, 254 Linden St. General admission tickets are $25.75.

Based in Ventura, California, Smith has developed a following by pushing beyond the traditional boundaries of the “Cali Reggae” sound. His music combines upbeat, singalong hooks with lyrics addressing mistakes, addiction, personal struggles and human imperfections.

Smith’s energetic live performances and steady touring schedule have helped him build a growing fanbase across North America, particularly among listeners who connect with the honesty and outsider perspective found throughout his music.

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Tickets may be refunded within 24 hours of purchase or if the event is canceled or rescheduled. Refunds are not available within 24 hours of the scheduled start time.

Event Details

Kyle Smith

Friday, July 31, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Sound Bar

254 Linden St., Fort Collins

Tickets: $25.75

All ages

Source: Sound Bar event listing

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