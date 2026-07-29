City of Fort Collins Offers $25 Trees to Grow Urban Forest

Annual Rooted in Community Tree Sale opens Aug. 24 with 1,000 locally grown trees available to eligible residents

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins residents will once again have an opportunity to expand the city’s urban forest at an affordable price through the annual Rooted in Community Tree Sale, which begins Monday, Aug. 24.

Community Message

The City of Fort Collins will offer 1,000 locally grown trees for $25 each to residents living within the city’s Growth Management Area (GMA). Sales begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each household may purchase up to two trees.

Residents will complete purchases online through the City’s WebTrac recreation registration system. City officials encourage buyers to create an online account before the sale begins to help speed the checkout process, as trees are expected to sell out quickly.

“Planting trees is a great way to get residents involved in building a healthier, resilient urban forest in Fort Collins,” said Christine Holtz, senior forestry specialist. “This program not only offers low-cost trees to folks, it also supports the well-being of both our tree canopy and our community.”

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This year’s selection includes a variety of climate-appropriate species grown locally by Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery, including Ohio buckeye ‘Jimmy K.,’ fruitless crabapple, Haralson apple, several varieties of oaks and elms, along with additional shade, ornamental and fruit trees.

Purchased trees must be picked up Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoffman Mill. Residents unable to attend may designate someone else to collect their trees. Any trees not claimed that day will be donated.

Formerly known as the Community Canopy Program, the Rooted in Community Tree Sale is supported by the City’s Nature in the City program and Forestry Division. The initiative aims to increase Fort Collins’ tree canopy, providing benefits that include improved air quality, stormwater management, carbon capture, wildlife habitat, lower energy demand through increased shade, and healthier neighborhoods.

The City’s Forestry Division maintains more than 61,000 trees in parks, along streets, at cemeteries, golf courses and other public properties. Residents can also support local tree planting efforts by contributing to the Share Some Shade program, which helps fund tree planting in neighborhoods with the greatest need.

Source: City of Fort Collins

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