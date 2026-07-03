Lagoon Concert Series Brings That Eighties Band to CSU

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free outdoor concert invites Northern Colorado to celebrate 80s Night at the CSU Lagoon

Break out the neon, leg warmers, and vintage concert tees—Colorado State University’s popular Lagoon Concert Series returns Wednesday, July 8, with a free performance by That Eighties Band.

Community Message

The family-friendly concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the CSU Lagoon, transforming the campus into an outdoor celebration of one of music’s most recognizable decades. Community members of all ages are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets, pack a picnic, and enjoy an evening of live entertainment in one of Fort Collins’ most scenic settings.

This week’s theme is 80’s Night, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite retro attire while enjoying hits from artists who defined the decade. Before the music begins, visitors can explore interactive booths hosted by campus and community sponsors featuring information, giveaways, and activities. Food trucks will also be available for those who prefer to purchase dinner on site.

That Eighties Band has become a crowd favorite across Colorado, known for energetic performances featuring classic rock and pop hits from the 1980s. The Denver-based tribute band includes veteran musicians who have performed alongside legendary acts including Def Leppard, The Who, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Quiet Riot, Dream Theater, Great White, W.A.S.P., Ratt, and Megadeth.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Hosted by Colorado State University, the Lagoon Concert Series offers free summer entertainment designed to bring together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the broader Northern Colorado community.

Event Details

What: Lagoon Concert Series featuring That Eighties Band (80’s Night)

When: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 | 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: CSU Lagoon, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Information: https://lagoonseries.com/

Looking for more things to do across Northern Colorado? Browse thousands of local events on the North Forty News Community Calendar at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado comes alive in the summer with free concerts, festivals, and community gatherings like this one. Our members make it possible for North Forty News to keep sharing the events that bring our communities together.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado comes alive in the summer with free concerts, festivals, and community gatherings like this one. Our members make it possible for North Forty News to keep sharing the events that bring our communities together.