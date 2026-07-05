NICU Babies Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday At AdventHealth Avista

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Festive Fourth of July outfits bring smiles to families during newborns’ hospital stays.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Some of Colorado’s smallest patriots marked Independence Day in an unforgettable way as babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at AdventHealth Avista celebrated America’s 250th birthday, dressed in festive red, white and blue.

Community Message

NICU nurses at the Louisville hospital surprised families by dressing newborns Remy, Dream, Logan, Reynolds, Riley, Riona and Rowen in patriotic outfits and accessories, creating special memories during what can often be an emotional and challenging hospital stay.

Rowen (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Rinoa (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Riley (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Reynolds (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Remy (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Logan (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

Dream (Photo courtesy Advent Health)

The holiday celebration reflects the dedication of AdventHealth Avista’s NICU staff, who regularly find meaningful ways to brighten families’ experiences while providing specialized care for premature and medically fragile infants.

While the babies remain focused on growing stronger each day, the festive celebration offered parents a welcome opportunity to celebrate their child’s first Fourth of July and America’s semiquincentennial together.

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AdventHealth Avista says these small acts of kindness help create lasting memories for families navigating the NICU journey while highlighting the compassion of the nurses who care for the hospital’s youngest patients.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: AdventHealth Avista