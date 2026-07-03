The Best Fourth of July Memory Is the One Everyone Comes Home From

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

One of my favorite childhood memories is the Fourth of July.

Community Message

Like many kids growing up, I remember backyard barbecues, laughing with family, chasing fireflies after sunset, and waving sparklers as darkness settled in. I also remember fireworks that, looking back now, probably weren’t the safest idea. Somehow, we all survived—but I know now that not everyone does.

As children, we don’t think about the risks. We trust the adults around us to make good decisions. That’s what this holiday is really about for today’s parents and grandparents: creating memories your children will cherish for decades without putting them at risk.

Northern Colorado offers so many wonderful ways to celebrate safely. Our communities host outstanding fireworks shows, parades, concerts, festivals, and family activities. Let the professionals handle the fireworks while you focus on what matters most—time together.

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If you’re heading to the mountains, be patient with holiday traffic. If you’re spending time on the water, wear a life jacket. If you’re celebrating with friends, make a plan for a sober ride home. And if you’re enjoying fireworks, remember that one careless moment can change a family’s life forever.

Independence Day reminds us to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy, but also the responsibility we share to look after one another. The best holiday stories aren’t about the loudest fireworks—they’re about the people who gathered to watch them.

From all of us at North Forty News, thank you for allowing us to be part of your week and your community. I hope your holiday is filled with laughter, family, and memories that last a lifetime—for all the right reasons.

If you’re looking for things to do, take a look at our e-edition; it’s packed with events this weekend. Our latest e-edition is always available at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.

— Blaine Howerton

Publisher & Executive Editor

North Forty News