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Latin Night Turns Up The Energy In Fort Collins

North Forty News
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Latin Night Turns Up The Energy In Fort Collins

Agave Underground Sets Saturday Night To Latin Beats At Foothills Mall

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Saturday night gets a Latin soundtrack at Foothills Mall as Agave Underground – Live DJ Latin Nights returns Sept. 26.

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The late-night event gives Northern Colorado residents a chance to trade the usual weekend routine for an evening centered on Latin music, dancing and nightlife. The event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., making it an easy Saturday-night destination for those looking to keep the weekend going after dinner.

Hosted at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, Agave Underground puts the focus on live DJ entertainment and Latin rhythms in a social setting.

Event Details

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What: Agave Underground – Live DJ Latin Nights
When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8:30–11:59 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, Fort Collins
More information: https://www.shopfoothills.com/events/agave-underground-live-dj-latin-nights-5

Source: Foothills Mall event listing.

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