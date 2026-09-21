DEN Aviation Event Connects Students With Career Paths

Project Takeoff gives students hands-on access to pilots, simulators and aviation programs

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Students interested in aviation careers will have an opportunity to meet pilots, explore training programs and try flight simulators during a free event Friday, Sept. 25, at Denver International Airport.

Denver International Airport’s Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation is partnering with the Air Line Pilots Association to host Project Takeoff at DEN from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Level 4 of the airport’s Hotel Transit Center.

The event is designed to introduce students to the range of career and educational opportunities available throughout the aviation industry.

Participants will be able to meet pilots and other aviation professionals, participate in interactive activities and hear from an airline pilot during a fireside chat. Flight simulator experiences will also be available.

Representatives from aviation companies, professional organizations and academic programs are scheduled to participate, including Aims Community College, Metropolitan State University of Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration, Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Wings Over the Rockies and several flight schools and professional aviation associations.

Organizations representing women and minority aviation professionals will also participate, including the Bessie Coleman Fly Girls and Boys, Latino Professionals in Aerospace, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Professional Asian Pilots Association, the Tuskegee Airmen Denver Chapter and Women in Aviation’s Mile High Chapter.

Project Takeoff is free and open to people of all ages, but advance registration is required.

The morning session has reached capacity, according to Denver International Airport, but registration remains available for the afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The event is part of DEN’s efforts through its Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation to introduce more people to aviation careers and connect prospective workers with education, training and industry resources.

Project Takeoff will be held at Denver International Airport, Level 4 of the Hotel Transit Center.

Register for the Project Takeoff afternoon session.

Source: Denver International Airport