Live Music Returns to Avogadro’s with Third Turn and The Midland Band

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins jam trio headlines a genre-blending night of local sound and improvisation

Fort Collins’ live music scene continues to build momentum this spring as Third Turn & The Midland Band take the stage at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, May 1.

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The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m., offering a full evening of local and regional talent in one of the city’s most recognizable music venues. Known for its laid-back atmosphere and long-standing role in supporting Fort Collins musicians, Avogadro’s provides the perfect setting for a night built around improvisation and connection.

Third Turn, a three-piece jam group based in Fort Collins, brings a dynamic blend of rock, jazz, reggae, funk, and disco influences to the stage. Their performances are rooted in a singer-songwriter approach but expand into fluid, evolving sets that change from night to night—making each show a unique experience. With a growing presence at venues across Colorado, the band continues to build a following through its unpredictable, genre-crossing sound.

They’ll be joined by The Midland Band, with additional support from Third Turn and the Three Sons, creating a layered lineup that reflects the collaborative spirit of the local music scene.

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For Northern Colorado audiences, the event offers more than just a concert—it’s a chance to experience the kind of local artistry that defines Fort Collins’ identity, where no two performances are ever quite the same.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.