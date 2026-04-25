Train Strike Kills Greeley Woman

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Evening incident highlights rail safety concerns in Weld County

A woman was killed Thursday evening after being struck by a train in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Community Message

Police responded around 8 p.m. on April 23 to the 300 block of North 8th Avenue following reports of a pedestrian on the tracks. Investigators say a southbound Union Pacific train conductor saw what appeared to be a person crouched on the tracks and immediately sounded the horn and initiated emergency braking.

Despite those efforts, the train—carrying approximately 26 million pounds of freight—was unable to stop in time due to limited stopping distance.

Emergency responders located a 37-year-old Greeley woman at the scene. She was pronounced dead from her injuries. Her identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin have been notified.

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The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Josh Franklin at [email protected].

Rail incidents like this serve as a reminder of the risks around active tracks, particularly in communities throughout Northern Colorado, where rail lines run through residential and commercial areas.

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Source: Greeley Police Department