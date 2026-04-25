Wellington Swears In New Mayor, Trustees

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New leadership takes office following April municipal election, shaping the future of one of Northern Colorado’s fastest-growing communities

WELLINGTON — A new chapter in local leadership began this week as the Town of Wellington swore in its newly elected mayor and trustees, signaling changes that will help guide growth and decision-making in Northern Colorado.

Community Message

During a special meeting on Tuesday, Rebekka Dailey was officially sworn in as mayor after voters elected her earlier this month. Dailey previously served on the Board of Trustees since 2020 and now steps into the town’s top leadership role for a four-year term.

(Photo courtesy town of Wellington)

Joining her on the board are newly elected trustees Aaron Blackstone and Kendra Barrett, along with returning trustee Brian Mason, who was re-elected to serve another term. All three trustees will also serve four-year terms.

The board additionally appointed Sofia Moore to fill a vacant trustee seat created when Dailey moved into the mayor’s position. Moore, who narrowly missed election in April, will serve the remaining two years of the term.

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Mason was also reappointed as Mayor Pro Tem, a role he has held since 2024.

Dailey described the newly formed board as a strong team ready to lead the community forward.

“It’s an honor to get that kind of mandate from the people of Wellington,” she said. “I couldn’t be more excited to stand side by side with the other board members as we work to move our town forward.”

The leadership transition comes at a time when Wellington continues to experience steady growth, making local governance decisions increasingly important for residents across northern Larimer County.

The Board of Trustees will continue to meet regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, with work sessions held on the third Tuesday in the Leeper Center Board Room. More information about town leadership and services is available at the Town of Wellington.

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Source: Town of Wellington