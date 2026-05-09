Live Music Returns with High Road Home’s Northern Colorado Shows

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local band brings roots-driven sound to stages across the region

Northern Colorado audiences can catch the evolving sound of The High Road Home as the band continues to perform across the region, blending Americana, folk, and rock influences into a live experience built for intimate venues and community connection.

Community Message

Known for their layered harmonies and storytelling approach, High Road Home has built a steady following through performances that feel both personal and expansive. Their shows often highlight original material alongside carefully selected covers, creating a setlist that resonates with a wide range of listeners—from longtime fans of roots music to those discovering the genre for the first time.

With appearances scheduled at local venues throughout Northern Colorado, each performance offers a slightly different take, shaped by the space, the audience, and the band’s improvisational style. These shows are less about spectacle and more about connection—music that settles in and stays with you.

As spring turns toward summer, live music calendars across Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities continue to fill, and High Road Home remains part of that rhythm—bringing people together one set at a time.

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