Larimer County Farmers Market Marks 50 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local growers-only market celebrates legacy and community impact in Fort Collins

The Larimer County Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 50th anniversary season beginning May 16 in Old Town Fort Collins, marking five decades of supporting local growers, small businesses, and the regional economy.

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What began in 1976 as a modest effort by Colorado Master Gardeners to sell surplus produce has grown into one of Northern Colorado’s most recognized community gathering spaces. Today, the market hosts about 130 vendors, with more than 90 percent based in Larimer or Weld counties, reinforcing its deep local roots.

Managed by the Colorado State University Extension, the market has expanded significantly over the years. Once operating for just three summer months, it now runs for six months, reflecting the increasing availability of locally grown and produced goods throughout the season.

Longtime vendors—including Morning Fresh Dairy, Ela Family Farms, and Pope Farms and Produce—have built lasting businesses through the market, while others like Little Bird Bakeshop and The Bread Chic got their start there. The market continues to serve as an incubator for new food entrepreneurs across Northern Colorado.

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The economic impact is substantial. In 2025, vendors generated nearly $2 million in sales, with more than $94,000 spent through food access programs such as SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks. The market also operates a unique “Market Days for Older Adults” program, helping low-income seniors access fresh, local food—an initiative not found at any other farmers’ market in Colorado.

Organizers say the market’s longevity is rooted in its mission—“Always locally grown and made”—and sustained by community support and a strong volunteer base, including the Master Gardeners who continue to help run weekly operations.

The 2026 season will run Saturdays from May 16 through October 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Larimer County Administrative Building, 200 W. Oak Street in Fort Collins.

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Source: Larimer County Extension