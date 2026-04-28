Longmont Celebrates Cinco De Mayo At Roosevelt Park

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual festival brings culture, music, and community together in Longmont

Thousands are expected to gather in Roosevelt Park on Saturday, May 2, as Longmont hosts its 23rd annual Cinco de Mayo celebration—one of the region’s largest cultural events.

Community Message

Running from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the free festival highlights Mexican culture and community connection across Northern Colorado. Attendees can expect a full day of live entertainment, including music and dance performances, and a vibrant mix of local food vendors and shopping opportunities.

The event also features a classic car show, a high-energy breakdance competition, and a variety of family-friendly activities for all ages. Organizers say the goal remains the same each year: to celebrate diversity while bringing the Longmont community together in a shared space.

With a strong turnout expected, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, explore the full lineup, and experience one of Longmont’s most established and widely attended community traditions.

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