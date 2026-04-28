Mountain View Fire Rescue Earns National Recognition

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local firefighters join nationwide effort to reduce cancer risks in the fire service

Mountain View Fire Rescue has been recognized as a Gold Helmet Department through the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer, highlighting a major commitment by local firefighters to improving long-term health and safety in the profession.

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Mountain View Fire Rescue has been recognized as a Gold Helmet Department through the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer. (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

The designation is awarded to departments where at least half of active frontline personnel enroll in the registry, a national initiative led by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The program collects data to better understand cancer risks among firefighters and identify ways to reduce them.

For Northern Colorado communities served by Mountain View Fire Rescue, the recognition underscores a broader commitment beyond emergency response. Firefighters are not only protecting lives and property in the moment—they are also contributing to research that could improve safety standards and health outcomes for departments nationwide.

Mountain View Fire Rescue has been recognized as a Gold Helmet Department through the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer. (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Mountain View Fire Rescue has been recognized as a Gold Helmet Department through the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer. (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Mountain View Fire Rescue has been recognized as a Gold Helmet Department through the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer. (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Cancer remains one of the leading occupational threats facing firefighters, due in part to repeated exposure to smoke, chemicals, and hazardous environments. By participating in the registry, local firefighters are helping researchers track trends and develop improved prevention strategies, protective equipment standards, and long-term care practices.

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Department leaders say the recognition reflects their personnel’s dedication to protecting each other as much as it does to protecting the communities they serve. Participation in the registry is voluntary, making the milestone a significant show of engagement across the department.

More information about the Gold Helmet designation and the National Firefighter Registry is available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/firefighters/registry/goldhelmet.html.

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Attribution: Mountain View Fire Rescue