Police Respond to Reported Shots Fired in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspects identified after incident near south Fort Collins intersection; no ongoing public threat reported

Residents and businesses in south Fort Collins saw a heavy police response Monday afternoon after reports of shots being fired near Rutgers Avenue and Vassar Avenue, prompting a temporary lockdown in the area.

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According to Fort Collins Police Services, officers were dispatched at 3:19 p.m. on April 27 following reports of gunfire. Authorities located a suspect vehicle around 3:50 p.m. and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in a parking lot near 3524 South College Avenue.

The response led to a visible police presence along South College Avenue, with several nearby businesses briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. Police confirmed that multiple suspects have been identified.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the situation has been contained. No additional details about injuries or charges have been released.

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Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.