Loveland Photography Club Welcomes All Skill Levels

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Monthly gathering offers hands-on learning, speakers, and community connection

Photography enthusiasts across Northern Colorado are invited to connect, learn, and create at the Loveland Photographic Society’s monthly club meeting on Monday, April 13, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Community Message

Held at Trinity United Methodist Church, the free event is open to photographers of all experience levels—from beginners picking up a camera for the first time to seasoned professionals refining their craft.

Each meeting features a mix of guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to share work and ideas with fellow photography enthusiasts. The group also organizes “meet and shoot” outings, giving members a chance to explore Northern Colorado through their lenses while building community.

With additional meetings scheduled monthly through the summer, the Loveland Photographic Society offers a consistent space for creative growth and connection in the region.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.