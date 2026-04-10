Authorities Ask For Help Identifying Woman Struck By Lightning In Superior

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boulder County authorities ask for public help identifying critically injured victim

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by lightning Thursday evening in Boulder County, and authorities are asking the public for help identifying her.

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According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:39 p.m. on April 9 to the 1000 block of Lasalle Street in the Town of Superior. Bystanders reported hearing a loud boom and found the woman unresponsive beneath a tree that had been struck along a nearby walking path.

Witnesses began CPR immediately. Officials say the woman has since regained a regular heart rate and is breathing independently, but remains in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet been able to confirm her identity. She was not carrying identification, and her cell phone was severely damaged in the strike. Fingerprinting efforts have not produced a match, and the agency’s digital forensics team is working to recover information from the phone.

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Authorities now say the woman is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with red or auburn hair. She was wearing a green running shirt, black running shorts with white stripes, a dark gray or black windbreaker-style jacket, and white-and-pink running shoes.

A newly shared detail may help: the woman has three butterfly tattoos on her right upper arm.

Due to the severity of her injuries, officials say she does not currently resemble her normal appearance, and a photo is not being released at this time. That decision may be revisited if needed.

Anyone who recognizes the description or has concerns about a missing loved one is urged to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.

Lightning strikes, while uncommon, can occur quickly during spring storms across Northern Colorado. Officials remind residents to seek shelter immediately when thunder is heard.

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Attribution: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office