Loveland West Farmers Market Returns Tuesdays At JAX

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekly market offers fresh food, local vendors, and community gathering space through November

The Loveland West Farmers Market is back for the season, bringing fresh produce, baked goods, and local flavor to west Loveland every Tuesday morning.

Community Message

Starting April 28, the market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JAX, located at 2665 West Eisenhower Boulevard. The weekly event continues through November 3, creating a steady rhythm for residents looking to shop local and connect with Northern Colorado growers and makers.

More than 40 vendors from across the region are expected to participate, offering everything from fresh vegetables and fruit to coffee, prepared foods, and handmade goods. The market has become a reliable stop for locals seeking seasonal ingredients and a relaxed, community-focused atmosphere.

With free entry and consistent weekly hours, the Loveland West Farmers Market offers an easy way to support local businesses while enjoying the best of Northern Colorado’s growing season.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Good mornings in Northern Colorado often start with something simple—a walk through a local market, a conversation with a grower, or a chance to slow down and see what’s in season. The Daily Update helps keep those moments connected, one morning at a time.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.