Volunteers Sought To Restore Historic Ranger Station

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Project near Northern Colorado offers hands-on preservation experience in Roosevelt National Forest

Community Message

A volunteer-driven effort to restore a historic ranger station just west of Northern Colorado is calling on community members to help preserve a piece of regional history this summer.

HistoriCorps, in partnership with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland, is hosting four week-long volunteer sessions from May 31 through June 26 to rehabilitate the historic Stubs Ranger Station, located roughly 55 miles southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, within the Roosevelt National Forest.

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Originally built in 1936 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the Stubs Ranger Station once served as a hub for forest management and later housed Forest Service personnel and their families. Today, the structure remains a window into the early days of public land stewardship across Northern Colorado.

Volunteers will assist with critical restoration work, including replacing cedar shingles on the roof, repairing deteriorated wood elements, and potentially restoring historic windows. No prior experience is required—HistoriCorps provides tools, training, and mentorship throughout the project.

Participants will work from Sunday evenings through Friday afternoons, with meals provided during the workweek. A variety of on-site camping options are available, including tents, campervans, and RVs (up to 35 feet), though hookups are not provided.

Beyond the work itself, volunteers will be immersed in the surrounding landscape of the Laramie River Valley, where opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing, and outdoor recreation are abundant. The area is home to moose, elk, deer, and a wide range of bird species, offering a uniquely Colorado outdoor experience just across the state line.

Those interested in participating can learn more and register at HistoriCorps’ official website: https://www.historicorps.org.

Projects like this not only preserve historic structures but also strengthen community connections to public lands that many Northern Colorado residents use and value year-round.

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Attribution: HistoriCorps