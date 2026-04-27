Gold Rush Finale Inspires Ziggi’s Coffee Promotion

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins–founded brand offers discounted cold brew tied to Discovery Channel finale

Ziggi’s Coffee, a brand that started in Northern Colorado, is marking a national television moment with a one-day promotion that brings a themed drink discount to local customers.

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On Tuesday, April 28, participating Ziggi’s locations—including those across Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding communities—will offer $2 off the “Gold Rush Cold Brew,” a signature drink inspired by the Discovery Channel series Gold Rush.

The promotion coincides with the Season 16 finale of the show, which follows mining crews as they search for gold in the Yukon. For Northern Colorado customers, the event offers a simple, in-store perk tied to a widely watched series—an example of how locally rooted businesses continue to connect with broader cultural moments.

The featured drink combines cold-brew coffee with half-and-half, caramel, and a caramel drizzle, creating a rich, dessert-style beverage that has become a popular item on the Ziggi’s menu. Customers who make a purchase during the promotion may also receive a limited-edition bumper sticker while supplies last.

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The offer is available in-store only on April 28 during regular business hours and cannot be applied to mobile, online, or third-party delivery orders. Discounts are limited to one per transaction and may not be combined with other promotions.

While the campaign is national in scope, its impact is local—bringing a small, one-day incentive to coffee drinkers across Northern Colorado and highlighting the continued growth of a homegrown brand.

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Attribution: Ziggi’s Coffee