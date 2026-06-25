Weld Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jose Sanchez-Ramos is wanted on a failure-to-appear warrant related to a first-degree assault case.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Jose Sanchez-Ramos, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Community Message

Jose Sanchez-Ramos

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanchez-Ramos is wanted for failure to appear in connection with a charge of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Sanchez-Ramos is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Sanchez-Ramos’ whereabouts or sees him is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. Tips from the public may assist deputies in locating him.

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The sheriff’s office reminds the public that all criminal charges are allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office.