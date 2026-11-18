The nationally recognized holiday music production takes the stage at the Union Colony Civic Center on November 20.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — One of the most recognizable names in holiday music is coming to Northern Colorado as Mannheim Steamroller Christmas takes the stage at the Union Colony Civic Center on Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for its distinctive combination of classical instrumentation, contemporary arrangements, and electronic sounds, Mannheim Steamroller has become a holiday music tradition for generations of listeners.

The group’s Christmas recordings, created under the direction of founder Chip Davis, helped establish a signature sound that continues to resonate with audiences nationwide.

The Greeley performance offers Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to experience the music in a live concert setting, with familiar seasonal melodies presented through the ensemble’s distinctive arrangements.

For families and music enthusiasts looking to begin their holiday celebrations, the concert offers an evening centered on one of the season’s most enduring musical traditions.

The performance will take place at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue in downtown Greeley.

Event Details

What: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas When: Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley Information: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Event Listing

Readers can discover additional concerts, holiday celebrations, and community activities throughout Northern Colorado in the North Forty News Community Calendar.