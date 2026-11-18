District attorney finds officer’s use of force justified after confrontation with armed CSU student

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University police sergeant who shot and wounded an armed student during an October confrontation on campus will not face criminal charges, according to findings released November 16 by the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Gordon P. McLaughlin determined that CSU Police Sergeant Wil Nichols was legally justified in firing his weapon at 22-year-old Brooks Bottenhorn during the October 12 incident outside the university’s Microbiology Building.

The decision follows a multiagency investigation into the shooting, which North Forty News first reported October 13.

McLaughlin concluded that Nichols acted lawfully to protect himself and others nearby and to arrest Bottenhorn.

According to the district attorney’s report, CSU police received multiple calls around 5:35 p.m. October 12, reporting a man screaming, behaving erratically, and striking a window near the Microbiology Building at 401 W. Pitkin Street.

Nichols arrived approximately 14 minutes later, responding alone because another high-priority police situation was underway elsewhere on campus and the initial calls had not indicated a weapon was involved.

Investigators reviewed Nichols’ body-worn camera footage, which showed Bottenhorn striking the building’s glass entrance.

Approximately nine seconds after Nichols exited his patrol vehicle, a gunshot could be heard coming from Bottenhorn’s direction.

Bottenhorn then turned toward Nichols and began advancing while holding a handgun.

Nichols drew his firearm and ordered Bottenhorn to put down the weapon and raise his hands.

According to the report, Bottenhorn continued approaching while yelling, and his right hand began raising the handgun from his waist toward the officer.

Nichols fired four shots in rapid succession, striking Bottenhorn in his right arm. Investigators determined the two were approximately 28 feet apart when Nichols fired.

Bottenhorn fell to the ground, and his handgun landed nearby. Nichols stopped firing as Bottenhorn fell.

Investigators could not conclusively determine whether Bottenhorn intentionally released the handgun or whether the gunfire and movement caused him to lose his grip.

Prosecutors Find Shooting Legally Justified

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team reviewed body-camera footage, witness statements, physical evidence, scene documentation, and ballistics testing.

McLaughlin determined Nichols’ actions complied with Colorado law governing police use of force.

The district attorney’s report explained that because Bottenhorn survived, the shooting was evaluated under Colorado’s general physical-force standard rather than the statutory definition of deadly physical force, which requires that death occur.

The review considered whether nonviolent alternatives were available, whether the officer faced an imminent threat, and whether the force used met legal requirements.

McLaughlin ultimately determined that Nichols was justified in firing his weapon and that no criminal charges would be filed against him.

Six Charges Against CSU Student Remain Separate

The district attorney’s decision does not resolve the criminal case against Bottenhorn.

As North Forty News reported October 16, prosecutors filed six charges against the CSU student following the confrontation:

Criminal mischief, a Class 6 felony

Menacing, a Class 5 felony

Illegal discharge of a firearm, a Class 5 felony

Unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor

Prohibited use of a weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, a Class 2 misdemeanor

Bottenhorn was hospitalized with serious injuries following the shooting. Authorities previously said he was expected to survive.

The district attorney’s November 16 report intentionally limited some details to protect the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Bottenhorn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Independent Investigation Concludes

Fort Collins Police Services led the Critical Incident Response Team investigation, with assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s findings conclude the criminal review of Nichols’ use of force. Bottenhorn’s separate criminal case remains pending according to the information available in the report.