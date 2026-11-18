Eleven original U.S. highway routes helped shape Colorado travel, commerce, and connections between communities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A century ago, traveling across Colorado and the rest of the country became a little easier to navigate. On November 11, 1926, the United States established a standardized highway numbering system, replacing a confusing collection of named routes with the familiar numbered highways motorists still recognize today.

Now, 100 years later, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is recognizing the anniversary of a transportation system that helped connect communities, support commerce, and shape travel across the American West.

Colorado was home to 11 highways included in the original national system. Most remain part of the state’s transportation network, including three historic transcontinental routes: U.S. Highways 6, 40 and 50.

From Named Roads to Numbered Highways

Before 1926, cross-country travelers navigated routes named the Lincoln Highway, the Old Spanish Trail, and the Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway.

These roads often crossed multiple states, but inconsistent naming and signage confused motorists.

On November 11, 1926, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials adopted a standardized numbering system designed to make interstate travel more consistent and understandable.

The transition was not universally welcomed. Many established highways had developed recognizable identities and strong local connections, and some communities resisted replacing those names with numbers.

Nevertheless, the numbered system became a defining feature of American transportation.

Three Historic Highways Cross Colorado

Three of Colorado’s original routes connected the state to destinations thousands of miles away.

U.S. Highway 6: Originally extending from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles, California, U.S. 6 enters Colorado from Nebraska near Holyoke. It travels through Fort Morgan, Denver, Dillon, Eagle, and Glenwood Springs before continuing into Utah west of Grand Junction.

The route also became known as the Grand Army of the Republic Highway, honoring Union veterans of the Civil War.

U.S. Highway 40: Originally connecting Atlantic City, New Jersey, with San Francisco, California, U.S. 40 enters Colorado from Kansas near Cheyenne Wells. Its route passes through Limon, Denver, Granby, Kremmling,g and Steamboat Springs before crossing into Utah west of Craig.

Historically called the Victory Highway, the route honored World War I veterans.

U.S. Highway 50: Originally stretching from Ocean City, Maryland, to San Francisco, California, U.S. 50 enters Colorado from Kansas near Holly. It crosses the state through La Junta, Pueblo, Salida, Gunnison, Montrose, and Delta before continuing into Utah.

Following World War II, U.S. 50 earned the nickname “The Backbone of America,” reflecting its central route across the country.

Preserving Colorado’s Highway History

To commemorate the centennial of U.S. 50, CDOT’s Division of Transportation Development, Colorado Scenic and Historic Byways, and Colorado Preservation Inc. are collaborating on a digital storytelling initiative.

The project uses StoryMaps, an interactive platform that combines maps, historical information, and visual storytelling to explore the highway’s significance.

U.S. 50 is especially important to Colorado’s tourism and transportation history because it connects to nine of the state’s Scenic and Historic Byways.

These connections offer travelers opportunities to explore historic communities, mountain landscapes, and cultural destinations that developed alongside Colorado’s transportation network.

A Century of Connections

The creation of the U.S. highway system represented more than a change in road signs.

Standardized routes helped establish reliable connections between rural communities and major cities, supporting the movement of agricultural products, commercial goods,s and travelers across state lines.

For Northern Colorado, highways such as U.S. 6 and U.S. 40 remain important links to the Front Range, Eastern Plains and mountain communities.

While interstate highways and modern navigation technology have transformed transportation, the original numbered routes remain a visible reminder of the country’s early efforts to create a connected national road network.

Travelers Encouraged to Check Road Conditions

As Colorado enters the winter travel season, CDOT encourages motorists to check weather forecasts, highway conditions, and potential travel disruptions before departing.

Travelers can access statewide road conditions, construction information,n and real-time traffic updates through COtrip.org.

The free COtrip Planner mobile application also provides traffic and road condition information for iOS and Android devices.

Additional information about Colorado’s transportation system is available at codot.gov.