Firefighters Contain Loveland Garage Fire Before It Reaches Home

Quick response keeps blaze limited to garage; cause under investigation
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
LOVELAND, Colo. — A fast response by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighters prevented a structure fire from spreading beyond a home’s garage Sunday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a reported structure fire in the 2200 block of Silver Fir Court. Firefighters arrived to find the fire confined to the garage area and quickly brought it under control, stopping it from extending into the rest of the residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority received assistance at the scene from Berthoud Fire Protection District, the Loveland Police Department, and Thompson Valley EMS. Fire officials thanked their partner agencies for the coordinated response and recognized the professionalism of all personnel involved.
No injuries or damage estimates were immediately reported.
Source: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority
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