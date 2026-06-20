Michael Capshaw Performs at Loveland Farmers Market Sunday

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local musician brings original songs and crowd favorites to one of Northern Colorado’s top-rated farmers markets.

Visitors to the Loveland Farmers Market can enjoy fresh produce, artisan goods, and live music this Sunday as local musician Michael Capshaw takes the stage for a solo performance at Fairgrounds Park.

Community Message

Capshaw will perform from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 21, sharing a mix of original songs and popular cover tunes. The performance takes place during the weekly Loveland Farmers Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend.

The market, held at Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. in Loveland, has been recognized as one of Colorado’s top farmers’ markets. Shoppers can browse locally grown produce, meats, dairy products, artisan foods, and handcrafted goods while enjoying live entertainment.

The 2026 market season runs through Sept. 27 and features several themed events throughout the summer, including Trek the Thompson on July 12, Christmas in July on July 26, Watermelon Daze on Aug. 16, and the Honey Festival on Sept. 13.

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SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks benefits are accepted at the market, helping increase access to fresh Colorado-grown produce for local families.

Event Details

What: Michael Capshaw Solo Performance

When: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Loveland Farmers Market, Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave., Loveland

Cost: Free

More Info: Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 27.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Community events like the Loveland Farmers Market showcase the people, music, and local businesses that make Northern Colorado special. North Forty News is committed to helping residents discover opportunities to connect close to home. Support local journalism: Start your free North Forty News trial today.