Larimer County Deputies Killed in Idaho Motorcycle Crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three riders died after pickup truck crossed centerline in no-passing zone; driver arrested on manslaughter charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Two members of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and a family member were killed June 16 in a head-on crash involving three motorcycles and a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 12 near Kooskia, Idaho.

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According to the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. near milepost 113. Investigators say a westbound 2019 Ford F-150 attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone, crossed the double-yellow centerline, and collided with three eastbound motorcycles.

Crash kills 2 deputies and a family member in Idaho (Photo courtesy Idaho State Police)

All three motorcyclists sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the victims included an LCSO deputy, an LCSO sergeant, and a family member of the sergeant who were traveling together on a motorcycle vacation. The agency has not released their names, citing the families’ request for privacy.

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“There are no good words in a situation like this,” the sheriff’s office said in a public statement. “These were incredible people who dedicated their lives to making Larimer County better every single day. They trained hard, they served well, and they loved life.”

The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After her release, she was arrested and booked into the Idaho County Jail on probable cause for three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The Idaho County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.

The crash closed U.S. Highway 12 for approximately six and a half hours while investigators processed the scene. Idaho State Police continue to investigate the collision.

In its statement, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office pledged to honor the fallen deputies’ legacy while supporting their families and colleagues in their grief.

“As we walk the long, winding path of grief beside their families, our resolve is stronger than ever,” the agency said. “For them, we’ll bring light to dark places. We’ll stand for good and fight against evil. We’ll live each day with gratitude and carry their legacy forward.”

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police has established the Colorado FOP Family Support Fund to assist the families affected by the tragedy. The organization said every donation will help provide support during this difficult time and encouraged community members to share the fundraiser.

The official donation page is available at: https://givebutter.com/colorado-fop-family-support-fund-lodge4

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Stories like this remind us how deeply law enforcement officers and their families are woven into the fabric of our communities. Northern Colorado is mourning alongside the families, friends, and colleagues of these fallen Larimer County Sheriff’s Office members. For those looking to help, the Colorado FOP Family Support Fund offers a direct way to support the families affected by this tragedy. Support independent Northern Colorado journalism with a North Forty News membership.

Source: Idaho State Police, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado Fraternal Order of Police.