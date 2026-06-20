Arson Charge Dropped in Alexander Mountain Fire Case

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New evidence leads prosecutors to dismiss arson count against Jason Hobby while other charges remain pending.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the arson charge against Jason Alexander Hobby in connection with the 2024 Alexander Mountain Fire, citing newly discovered evidence that prosecutors say directly contradicts the original theory that Hobby started the wildfire.

Community Message

In a motion filed Thursday, June 18, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the arson count in the case of People v. Jason Alexander Hobby (24CR1337). Other charges against Hobby remain active and will continue through the court process.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, investigators uncovered additional evidence during trial preparation that casts significant doubt on Hobby’s involvement in starting the fire. Prosecutors said the new information includes evidence related to Hobby’s whereabouts, a potential alibi, access to the fire’s point of origin, and digital data from his cell phone.

“As our office and law enforcement have prepared this case for trial, additional investigation was completed that shed new light on the initial circumstantial evidence that led to Mr. Hobby’s arrest on the Arson charge and directly contradicts the original theory of the case,” the District Attorney’s Office stated. “This additional evidence indicates Mr. Hobby could not have started the Alexander Mountain Fire.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The Alexander Mountain Fire burned thousands of acres west of Loveland in July 2024, destroying homes and forcing evacuations across portions of western Larimer County.

Prosecutors said the investigation has been extensive, involving hundreds of witnesses, hundreds of reports, more than a terabyte of digital evidence, multiple forensic analyses, and hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage. As the review continued, officials said evidence emerged that directly contradicted earlier assumptions about Hobby’s role in the fire.

The District Attorney’s Office emphasized that pursuing the arson charge would be inappropriate given the new evidence.

“It would be unethical for a District Attorney’s Office to pursue a prosecution in which they did not believe the correct person was charged,” prosecutors stated.

Officials also acknowledged community frustration that the person responsible for igniting the fire has not been identified. The District Attorney’s Office said it worked with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and the lead detective on the case to determine whether additional investigative avenues remained.

“At this time, all follow-up investigatory avenues regarding the Arson charge against Mr. Hobby have been exhausted,” the office said.

The District Attorney’s Office noted that Hobby remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and declined to discuss details regarding the remaining charges because those counts are still pending.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton The Alexander Mountain Fire left a lasting impact on Northern Colorado, affecting families, homes, and landscapes across Larimer County. As this case evolves, North Forty News remains committed to providing accurate, fact-based coverage of developments that matter to our communities. Support independent Northern Colorado journalism with a North Forty News membership.

Source: Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office