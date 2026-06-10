Movies in the Park Brings Luca to Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free outdoor movie night invites families to Chimney Park Pool

Families can enjoy a free outdoor movie night in Windsor on Friday, June 12, as Movies in the Park presents Luca at Chimney Park Pool.

Community Message

The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. at 421 Chimney Park Drive. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for a relaxed evening with family, friends, and neighbors.

Movies begin at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to review film ratings before attending.

Movies in the Park is part of Windsor’s summer recreation lineup, offering residents a chance to gather outdoors, connect with neighbors, and enjoy family-friendly entertainment in a relaxed setting.

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For more information, visit: https://www.recreationliveshere.com

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Northern Colorado summer evenings are full of small community moments like this — families gathering outdoors, kids staying up a little late, and neighbors enjoying a free night together. The Daily Update helps you keep track of local events, news, and community happenings across the region.



Start your free trial here: Northern Colorado summer evenings are full of small community moments like this — families gathering outdoors, kids staying up a little late, and neighbors enjoying a free night together. The Daily Update helps you keep track of local events, news, and community happenings across the region.Start your free trial here: https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Town of Windsor