USAF Academy Band Brings ‘Freedom 250’ Concert to Broomfield

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free performance celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic music, film scores, and family-friendly entertainment

Northern Colorado residents will have a chance to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary through music when the United States Air Force Academy Band performs its “Freedom 250” summer tour concert in Broomfield on June 28.

Community Message

The free outdoor concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Palisade Park Amphitheater. The performance is part of a multi-state tour across Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota honoring 250 years of American independence.

USAF Academy Band

The Academy Band’s “Freedom 250” program will feature patriotic favorites, American classics, jazz, pop, country music, and selections from popular film scores. Organizers say the family-friendly concert is designed to celebrate the nation’s history, values, and resilience while showcasing the talents of the Air Force Academy’s professional musicians.

The United States Air Force Academy Band consists of 60 active-duty musicians who support the academy’s mission and perform throughout the country and around the world. The ensemble has represented the academy and the Air Force for more than six decades.

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Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Additional tour stops include Colorado Springs on June 27; Casper, Wyoming, on June 29; Belle Fourche, South Dakota, on June 30; Rapid City, South Dakota, on July 1; and performances at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3 and 4.

See the website for a full schedule of performances.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Summer in Northern Colorado brings no shortage of concerts, festivals, and community gatherings. One of the best ways to stay connected to what’s happening across our region is through the North Forty News Daily Update, delivered each morning with local news, upcoming events, and stories that matter to our communities.



Start your free Daily Update trial here. Summer in Northern Colorado brings no shortage of concerts, festivals, and community gatherings. One of the best ways to stay connected to what’s happening across our region is through the North Forty News Daily Update, delivered each morning with local news, upcoming events, and stories that matter to our communities.

Source: United States Air Force Academy Band