MOXI DISCO NYE with Val Chillmer Brings the Groove to Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A high-energy New Year’s Eve disco celebration with one of Colorado’s most exciting live bands

New Year’s Eve show features funk, pop, and jazz vibes at downtown Greeley’s premier music venue

Ring in the New Year with groove, glitter, and nonstop musical energy as MOXI DISCO NYE with Val Chillmer takes over the Moxi Theater on Wednesday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m.

The celebration features Val Chillmer, a Colorado-based band known for blending pop, funk, and jazz into dance-floor-ready performances. The group was formed after a spontaneous jam session turned into something special—and they’ve been getting crowds moving ever since.

Led by pianist and vocalist Valerie Vampola, the band’s lineup includes Kyle Cervantes on saxophone, Tristan Johnson on guitar and vocals, Gavin Wilson on bass, and Zack Hall on drums. Their set draws on influences ranging from Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars to Herbie Hancock, mixing covers, originals, and extended jams into a polished, high-energy show.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. The event is open to all responsible ages, with reserved tables available for those looking to enjoy the night in style. Located in the heart of downtown Greeley, the Moxi Theater offers an intimate live music experience with professional sound and lighting, a full-service bar, and easy access to nearby dining and entertainment.

Tickets are available online, and guests are encouraged to dress to dazzle for a New Year’s Eve disco night to remember.

