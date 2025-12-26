COLT Service Expands Into Johnstown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Route 7 stops improve regional transit access starting Dec. 29

Regional transit access in Northern Colorado is expanding as the City of Loveland’s public transportation system, COLT, adds three new bus stops in the Town of Johnstown near the Johnstown Plaza Shopping Center. The new service begins Monday, Dec. 29, offering safer, more convenient connections between Johnstown and Loveland.

The new stops will be served by Route 7 and are funded by the Town of Johnstown. The expansion is designed to improve access to jobs, schools, medical facilities, shopping, and entertainment while reducing traffic congestion and strengthening regional mobility.

New stop locations and service times include:

Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Thompson Parkway

Serviced at 06 and 38 each hour from 7:06 a.m. to 7:38 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:06 a.m. to 5:38 p.m. Saturday.

Serviced every 07 and 39 hours.

Serviced every 08 and 40 hours.

“Expanding COLT service to Johnstown—with funding from the Town of Johnstown—marks a major step toward a more connected and collaborative transit future,” said Candice Folkers, City of Loveland transit manager. “This is just the beginning of a broader vision for integrated, community-driven transit.”

Johnstown officials say the partnership brings immediate benefits to residents and businesses. “Partnering with COLT allows us to offer safer, more reliable transit options that support our growing community and strengthen regional mobility for years to come,” said Tim Hoos, public works director for the Town of Johnstown.

While planning a future regional Greeley-to-Loveland route, transit planners determined there were no safe locations for bus stops along U.S. 34. As a result, COLT identified a local connection between Johnstown and the Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub as a safer and more effective alternative. Route 7 will provide 30-minute service to the Promenade Shopping Center and Johnstown shopping areas, with connections to Route 3 into downtown Loveland, five daily connections to the Poudre Express, and 60-minute service to The Ranch Events Complex.

The new Johnstown stops are funded through a one-year agreement between the Town of Johnstown and the City of Loveland, covering both construction and service costs. At the end of the first year, both communities will review the service and determine next steps to support long-term mobility needs.

COLT operates seven fixed bus routes in Loveland, with buses arriving every 30 to 60 minutes. The system also provides Dial-A-Ride paratransit service and regional connections to Transfort, GET, and Bustang. More information is available at lovgov.org/COLT.

Attribution: City of Loveland Transportation (COLT) and Town of Johnstown