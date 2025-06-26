Museum of Art Fort Collins Launches Three Provocative Summer Exhibitions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Main gallery explores gender, power, and loss through contemporary art now through September 14

FORT COLLINS, CO — The Museum of Art Fort Collins will debut three new exhibitions this summer, opening to the public with a reception on June 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibitions, on view through September 14, 2025, invite community members to engage with themes of gender, memory, power, and environmental consciousness.

Shawn Bush (Image courtesy Museum of Art Fort Collins)

“Beyond Resilience,” the museum’s featured main gallery exhibit, brings together works by Mona Bozorgi, Odette England, Melissa Grace Kreider, Marcy Palmer, Danielle SeeWalker, and Shuyuan Zhou. These artists challenge the notion of resilience as a cultural ideal, probing the structures that demand it, particularly the enduring impact of patriarchy on both individuals and society. Through photography, painting, and mixed media, the exhibition offers a space for reflection on the ways power and control manifest, often in invisible ways.

“This exhibition is especially relevant now as conversations around gender and power reach new levels of urgency,” said curator Hamidah Glasgow. Executive Director Lisa Hatchadoorian added, “This exhibition is so incredibly timely and powerful in how it highlights our culture in this moment in time.”

A second exhibition by Shawn Bush (Casper, WY) examines the intersections of power, sustainability, and whiteness in the U.S. Using stark black-and-white photography reminiscent of mid-20th-century propaganda, Bush critiques the lasting environmental and economic effects of the fossil fuel industry.

(Image Copyright Justin A. Carney 2025)

The third exhibition introduces Justin A. Carney, Assistant Professor of Photography at Colorado State University, who presents an emotionally resonant installation exploring personal memory and loss. Carney manipulates family photographs of his late grandmother, Michal Louise Carney, using sandpaper, transparency overlays, and incomplete transfers to express the fading process of grief and remembrance.

The City of Fort Collins, Fort Fund, Local IQ, The Elizabeth Hotel, and Da Vinci Sign Systems, Inc. support these exhibitions.

The Museum of Art Fort Collins continues to serve as a cultural hub, connecting artists, the community, and contemporary conversations through compelling exhibitions and educational programs. The museum is located in downtown Fort Collins and is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Admission is free for Poudre School District, Front Range, and CSU students.

For hours, admission, and more information, visit moafc.org.

Source: Museum of Art | Fort Collins