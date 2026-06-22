Music on the Lawn Returns to Foothills This Summer

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Friday night concert series brings live music, local vendors, and family fun to Fort Collins

Summer evenings in Fort Collins are getting a soundtrack once again as Foothills hosts its annual Music on the Lawn concert series every Friday evening through the end of August.

Community Message

The free community event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn at Foothills, offering live music, local vendor markets, a beer garden, and activities for all ages. Families can also enjoy a dedicated play zone hosted by the Toy, Game, and Puzzle Library.

The series begins during the Juneteenth celebration weekend and continues throughout the summer, creating a weekly gathering place for residents and visitors alike. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets, settle in on the grass, and enjoy an evening of music and community.

With a mix of entertainment, shopping, food, and family-friendly activities, Music on the Lawn has become a seasonal tradition for many Northern Colorado residents looking for a relaxed way to spend a summer Friday night.

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Event Details

What: Music on the Lawn Concert Series

When: Friday, June 26, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (continues Fridays through August)

Where: Foothills, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Information: Call (970) 226-5555

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Community events like Music on the Lawn help bring Northern Colorado together, creating opportunities for neighbors to connect while supporting local businesses, artists, and organizations. Keeping track of the region’s growing calendar of events takes local reporting and community engagement. Become a member to support North Forty News and stay informed about the people, places, and events shaping Northern Colorado.