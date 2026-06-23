Bear Attack Investigated After Hiker Reports Aggressive Encounter

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for habituated bear after reported attack near Golden

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a reported bear attack that occurred Sunday evening in Apex Park in Jefferson County after a hiker reported being followed and physically contacted by a bear exhibiting unusually bold behavior.

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According to CPW, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on June 21. A woman hiking in the park encountered a bear that repeatedly approached people on the trail and appeared comfortable around humans. The woman reported that the bear grabbed her backpack and made contact with her leg.

The hiker told wildlife officers that the bear followed her for more than 30 minutes as she attempted to drive it away with sticks, rocks, and loud noises. Two additional hikers joined her efforts to haze the animal. Eventually, the bear crossed a gully but reportedly began following another pair of hikers on a nearby trail.

CPW officers searched the area Sunday night but were unable to locate the bear. Officers continued their search on Monday, while Jefferson County Open Space temporarily closed Apex Park because of bear activity.

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Wildlife officials also received reports of a bear in a nearby residential neighborhood on Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine whether it is the same animal involved in Sunday’s encounter.

Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to contact the Denver CPW Office at 303-291-7227 or the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at *277.

The incident marks Colorado’s first reported bear attack of 2026. CPW says bear activity reports have been unusually high this year, likely due to warm, dry winter conditions that reduced natural food sources and pushed bears into closer contact with people.

Officials are reminding residents and outdoor enthusiasts that preventing bears from accessing human food is critical to keeping wildlife wild and reducing dangerous encounters.

CPW encourages hikers and campers to follow BearWise safety recommendations, including traveling in groups, packing out all food and trash, keeping dogs leashed, carrying bear spray, and knowing how to respond if approached by a black bear.

If a black bear approaches, experts recommend standing your ground, making yourself appear large, yelling loudly, and preparing to use bear spray if necessary. If a black bear makes physical contact, CPW advises fighting back aggressively rather than playing dead.

Additional bear safety information is available at https://cpw.state.co.us/living-bears.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Wildlife encounters are part of life in Colorado, but changing environmental conditions can increase the chances of conflict between people and animals. Staying informed about public safety alerts and outdoor recreation issues helps Northern Colorado residents make safer decisions when enjoying the outdoors. Become a North Forty News member and support local journalism that keeps our communities informed.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife